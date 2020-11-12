Historic HB: Thunderpark and the need for speed

The Funny Car used by Garth Hogan to be the first New Zealander to pass 200mph at Thunderpark. Photo / Supplied

Fans of Hastings' Thunderpark, which was on State Highway 50 from 1976 to 1997, will remember with fond memories the drag racing that took place there.

They will also recall seeing motor racing legend Garth Hogan in his Funny Car (drag racing car having tilt up fibreglass or carbon automotive bodies) built in collaboration with Grahame Berry. (Garth appeared at the opening of Thunderpark on January 29, 1976 in his Crazy Shirts sponsored Funny Car.)

At that time there was competition to be the first New Zealander to make the elusive 200mph run (322km/h) over the quarter mile (402m) drag strip.

In 1977 Mike Gearing at Thunderpark had come close. Next year the record would fall to Garth.

The Hogan and Berry Capri nitro Funny Car at Thunderpark on March 5, 1978 reached a speed of 203.16mph in 7.137s.

Garth in 1989 at Champion Dragway, Meremere would go 263mph (423km/h) in 5.52 seconds in his Top fuel dragster - a record that would stand for the next 18 years.

He retired from racing in 1993, but not from speed and adventure.

Aviation would be Garth's next focus, and encouraged by wife Andrea, he had got his private pilot's licence (PPL).

Garth is not someone to have a mild curiosity, if it captures him, he in essence, captures and masters it.

Friend Bruce Lynch had acquired a Tiger Moth and asked Garth if he would go shares with him in the aircraft. While he enjoyed getting his PPL, he saw the challenge of restoring then flying a vintage military aircraft.

Bruce would call again several months later – he had Soviet Yak-52, would Garth like to join that syndicate as well ? He did, and the opportunity to fly an aircraft that was powerful, acrobatic and could handle 7 positive and 5 negative Gs. (He would learn how to fly it in formation, while of course doing aerobatics.

Finding the syndicate constraining, he bought his own Yak, and after flying it regularly, he flew it down to the 1996 Easter for the Wanaka air show.

He would later set up his aero restoration company, Pioneer Aero, which among others, restored a several P-40 Kittyhawks, one of which for himself which he then flew at airshows.

When founder Sir Tim Wallis of Warbirds over Wanaka transferred the show to the community in 2006, Garth became the first chairman on the Warbirds over Wanaka Trust board.

Garth would be one of four founders of the Warbirds and Wheels museum in Wanaka.

Auckland residents, Garth and Andrea had made their home in Wanaka.

Many followers of Garth and drag racing will be pleased to know a book has been written about this fascinating man's multi-faceted life as businessman, drag racer and in aviation.

Fans of drag racing will of course be interested in his exploits on the drag strip (especially as there is a link to Hastings), and a similar treat awaits aviation fans – especially of Warbirds over Wanaka.

While most of us just saw Garth and the other drivers get in their vehicles and race, there was of course a lot of work to get to that stage, including challenges and setbacks.

Becoming the first New Zealander to pass 200mph is a fascinating story which captures the emotion of the quest and final conquering of the elusive target.

Garth's early life and influences on his choice to pursue racing are also insightful with the influence of his father Ron.

Overall, a well-written book I recommend which his sure to please motor racing and aviation fans especially but will also appeal to a wider audience.

Go Fast or Go Home: The Garth Hogan Story by Tim Hanna $49.99 available at Whitcoulls, Paperplus, The Warehouse or direct online at gofast.nz .

