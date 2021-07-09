Historic HB: Maori Agricultural College music students gain great reputation

Students in the Maori Agricultural College's banjo, ukulele or guitar music class.

Word was received in August 1911 from the president O D Romney of Salt Lake City, United States – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon Church) would build a Maori Agricultural College (MAC) at Bridge Pa (Korongata), Hastings.

The cost of the two largest buildings were around £12,000 (2021: $2.1 million) and built in brick and reinforced concrete on a property in Bridge Pa initially of 130 acres (53ha) (but later extended to around 266 acres). Accommodation for 80 students was provided for in a residential building, with a dining room "enhanced with asbestos ceilings of an unusually attractive design". The other building had a chapel for seating of 300 and a number of classrooms "equipped with all the apparatus necessary for imparting instruction".

Other buildings added to the MAC were classrooms built of wood for the manual classes, and there was a laundry building and accommodation for families of the staff.

In charge of the MAC, with title of president, was Professor J Johnston, who had been a Mormon missionary to New Zealand in the 1890s, and while here became fluent in Te Reo Māori. In fact, all Mormon missionaries to New Zealand were expected within three months of arriving to acquire the Māori language sufficiently to "understand and make themselves understood".

Rodney C Alfred would be in charge of the agricultural classes. All of the Mormons were highly educated. Twenty seven subjects were offered, and the school had a "prep school" for 13 and 14-year-olds, followed by four years of high school.

There was some concern that the qualifications at the school would not be recognised, but this was not the case and confirmed when Sir Apirana Ngata visited the school not long after it had opened.

At the opening of the MAC in April 1913, around 1700 people would attend. Rows of tents were erected on the property and protected from the wind by raupo fences. The reporter assigned to the opening remarked to a Māori that as a gale was blowing it took Māori ingenuity to think of such a protective measure, because if it were a Pākehā event, tents would be blowing away to much consternation. The Māori replied, "Here's where you come in" and pointed to three strained wires between the posts "The wire is not ours. That is a Pākehā idea."

In addition to agricultural classes, music classes were taught. Mrs Johnson, a renowned pianist, and the wife of president, Professor J Johnson, was in charge of this department.

Raised a Mormon, Walter Smith from Nuhuka, was educated at Brigham Young University in Utah, studying music. He would come to MAC in December 1913 to teach "mandolin, guitar, cello and ventriloquial and vocal items."

Enrolments were excellent and at the Hawke's Bay A & P Show in October 1914, the "pavilion of Māori Industries" displayed the work of MAC's agricultural students and said to "demonstrate beyond all argument" their excellent work.

While the results of agriculture were pleasing at MAC, their music students were also fast gaining a reputation and a group called the MAC Troubadours performed regularly in Hastings tea rooms (modern day cafe). The talent of the music groups at MAC was renown across New Zealand.

MAC music students went on tour throughout New Zealand and raised funds for the Maori Contingent during World War I.

Sport was also encouraged at MAC, and it fostered one of the greatest rugby fullbacks New Zealand has seen – George Nepia.

George was enrolled at Te Aute College (and apparently his tuition paid up), when as a result of his friends going to MAC, he decided to take himself there as well – much to the annoyance of his father.

While at MAC, American Elder Moser taught George to kick a rugby ball in a spiral motion (in grid iron fashion throwing style) and how to tackle. He practised kicking at lunchtime breaks, getting the younger pupils to fetch the balls for him.

George was first selected for the All Blacks while a pupil at MAC in 1924 as was team mate, 17-year-old Lui Paewai a year earlier in 1923.

One wonders if George took music classes while at MAC, as he sung a major hit song in 1936 recorded by Decca Records called Beneath the Māori Moon, which was written by cousin and past music teacher at MAC, Walter Smith.

During the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake on February 3, 1931, some boys who had returned from the holidays escaped through windows of the dormitory building, while the elders jumped out of windows when the chimney came through the roof. Nobody was however, seriously hurt. The boys were then taken into Hastings to assist those in need.

Due to the damage sustained of the MAC's buildings, all the boys were sent around New Zealand to other schools.

The MAC was never rebuilt.

The MAC Old Boys' rugby team was established in 1934, and the MAC Sports Association continues to this day fielding rugby and netball teams.

