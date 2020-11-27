Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic Hawke's Bay: Fire destroys beautiful building

5 minutes to read

Opened in 1916, the National Bank building was an imposing symbol of the economic growth of Hastings.

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Michael Fowler

The National Bank of New Zealand, which was bought by the ANZ Bank from Lloyds of London in 2003, was dropped as a brand by the ANZ in 2012 in favour of its own brand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.