Historic Dannevirke rally on again

In June 2019 the largest field took off at 1.50pm in the Anderson Rally at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Terry Walker is hoping to attract high numbers to Saturday's cross country event.

Famously known as the Anderson Rally, this year's event is a joint venture between the Feilding Moas and Napier Harriers, with other clubs around the region invited.

It will be held at the Dannevirke Showgrounds, 310 High St, from 1pm to 4pm.

Walker is still looking for sponsorship from local businesses to help with trophies and prizes.

The last day for participants to sign up is Thursday, June 24.

The Anderson Rally has a long history, beginning in 1934.

Walker isn't sure why it was called the Anderson Rally but research suggests a possible reason.

Les Anderson, an undertaker, was one of the organisers of the first race.

A dance was held afterwards and mentions the Les Anderson orchestra.

In 1935, club meeting minutes mention a shield donated by Anderson and from then on, it was known as the Anderson shield.

The whereabouts of the shield are unknown and Walker would like to hear from anyone who might have any information on it.

In 1946, the Dannevirke Evening News called it the Anderson Rally - the name has perhaps stuck ever since.

In its history, the event attracted hundreds of participants, including Olympic and international-grade athletes, such as Terry Manners and Rex Maddaford.

The relay continued into the 1990s, although some years it wasn't held, but Walker is unsure why it eventually stopped.

Three years ago, he became involved with the Feilding Moas harrier club but wanted to do something local.

His father had competed in the rally in 1952 and his father-in-law was also a runner, so reviving the rally in 2019 made sense.

He had hoped to make it an annual event, but was unable to run it last year due to Covid.

Walker says participants can expect to be running over a range of terrain from flat to hills.

Other features unique to the course include steeples and jumps.

Programme:

1.30 pm Under 7s 1 km

1.45 pm Boys/Girls Under 12s 2 km

1.50 pm Boys/Girls U14, MU18, WU18, WU20 and Masters women 5 km

1.55 pm MU 20 7.5 km

Open Men and Women and Master Men's 10 km

Afternoon tea will be followed by prizegiving.

Anyone wanting to sponsor the rally or register to compete can contact Terry Walker on 06 374 8908, mobile 027 234 2507 or email t.jreklaw@xtra.co.nz.