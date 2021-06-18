Highway reopens after cranes lift truck and trailer from crash scene

The scene today as salvage crews work to remove a truck and trailer blocking the Napier-Taupo highway between Eskdale and Glengarry Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor.

A section of the Napier-Taupo highway was closed for much of Saturday for the salvage of a truck, trailer and its freight which had blocked the road siince before dawn.

No injuries were reported in what police said was a single-vehicle crash, which happened about 24km northwest of Napier, between the State Highway 5 intersections with Hill Rd, near Eskdale, and Glengarry Rd, southeast of Te Pohue. It was reported to emergency services at 4.35am.

The stretch of road was closed between the 2 intersections and light vehicles were able to still travel between Napier and Taupo, detoured through Seafield and Glengarry roads. Operators of heavy transport vehicles were being advised to take other routes.

A pair of mobile cranes were used at the scene, where the truck and trailer, operated by nationwide carrier Toll, straddled the northbound and southbound lanes, with freight also strewn across the highway.

Fire and Emergency NZ had crews from Bay View and Napier at the scene, and another unit amid worries that some of the freight may have contained hazardous material.

Police said in a statement shortly before 6pm the road had reopened.

It was at least the third highways truck crash in Hawke's Bay in just over 7 days.

A driver of a stopped truck was killed when hit by another truck between Tikokino and Maraekakaho on Hawke's Bay secondary route State Highway 50 early on the night of June 11, and a truck and trailer overturned, but without significant injury, on the Napier-Awatoto coastline section of State Highway 51 early last Tuesday afternoon.