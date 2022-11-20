Highly respected EIT Tairāwhiti Kaumātua honoured with Medal of Distinction

EIT Tairāwhiti Kaumātua Taina Ngarimu (centre) has been awarded the Tuakiri EIT Medal of Distinction. Left is Chris Collins EIT Executive Transitional Lead of the EIT Business Division of Te Pūkenga; and Hilton Collier (right), the then Chair of the EIT Board of Directors. Photo / Supplied

Taina Ngarimu, the highly respected EIT Tairāwhiti kaumātua, has been honoured with a Medal of Distinction for his service to the institution.

Taina (Ngāti Porou) was presented with the Tuakiri EIT Medal of Distinction, which recognises and acknowledges people who have made an outstanding contribution to the life of the institution and the wider community, at the Te Aho a Māui Tairāwhiti graduation ceremony in Gisborne recently.

The medal was established in 2013, after the 2011 merger of EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Polytechnic and is named to honour and acknowledge the kaumātua from both institutions at the time - Tuahine Joseph Northover (Tua) and Henare Kohere (Kiri) Swann. The medal was designed by EIT professor, Sir Derek Lardelli.

Introducing the medal, EIT CE Chris Collins said: “Tuakiri is also a Māori word that refers to our sense of identity, the essence of who you are, something that is very deep within. Mate atu he tētē kura, ara mai rā he tētē kura. As one chief passes, another rises to lead. In these words, the essence of the medal is captured.”

Chris said Taina has been extensively involved as kaumātua and in other cultural support roles across a number of organisations including EIT, ACC, Tairāwhiti District Health Board, iwi organisations and Te Kōhanga Reo.

“He has worked tirelessly to ensure that te reo grows in our communities. Taina is a teacher, cultural adviser and practitioner, who is very knowledgeable on Mātauranga ā-Iwi ō Ngāti Porou. He has considerable experience in provision of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori learning at all levels of the education system, including kōhanga, compulsory schooling and adult education.

“He is our last traditional kapa haka male leader and has been supportive of the Tamararo Kapa Haka Competition since this started over 50 years ago.”

Tracey Tangihaere, EIT | Te Pūkenga executive director of the Tairāwhiti Campus, says: “Papa Taina is a humble man, who constantly gives to anyone seeking his help and advice. He is a great orator, storyteller and Papa to many as he had taught at least two generations of learners. We are very privileged to have his wise counsel at all times.”

Taina has been a cultural adviser since 2012 and has also been very supportive of the Māori Language and Toihoukura School since their beginnings in the 1990s. His whānau is involved in education, with two daughters playing leading roles in their fields. Kim Ngarimu is the deputy chairman of the Te Pūkenga Council and was a member of the former EIT Board of Directors and its predecessor, the EIT Council. Sue Ngarimu is a very successful educator and consultant to Tairāwhiti schools.

An active diver, fisherman, and a keen sportsman, Taina remains very active at 82 years old.