Daily MidCentral Covid-19 case update.

There are 888 new cases of Covid-19 to report today in the MidCentral rohe (region), with 20 cases in Palmerston North Hospital. One patient is in the ICU.

The new cases reported today mark our highest of the pandemic, and these numbers are in line with our new modelling which shows we are on track to reach the peak within the next two weeks.

The latest modelling shows we are likely to experience fewer cumulative cases than previous modelling suggested given the increase in booster coverage. However, we are looking to see a peak in daily cases up to 1100 per day. It is important to note this modelling is used to help us to allocate resources and plan workforce - it is subject to change and should be used as a guide only.

Vaccination makes a significant difference to the severity of Covid-19. Many tamariki who were vaccinated at the start of the year are now eligible for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Please book your first, second or booster dose of the vaccine today if you are eligible.

We continue to encourage the community to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of a positive case. Please get tested if you have any symptoms of Covid-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, even if you have a negative test, please stay home until you have been symptom free for 24 hours.

As a reminder, a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) is used to confirm that a person has Covid-19. It is not a test to confirm that a person no longer has Covid-19.

A negative RAT test does not allow you to leave home isolation early if you have previously tested positive as you are likely to still be infectious. Equally, you do not need a negative test result to leave isolation as some people can test positive for many weeks following their infectious period.

Support is available for those isolating at home. Work and Income may be able to help to pay for urgent and essential costs like food, medicine and some bills. Anyone can request help - you do not need to be on a benefit. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/WIHelp

Owing to reporting cut-offs, people recovering and cases being reassigned, the active case number may not always match the reporting from the Ministry of Health.

The number of cases also does not reflect any undetected cases in the community, or those who are being cared for by a different DHB but are isolating in our rohe.

■ Community Collection Sites

Pre-ordered RAT tests for those who are symptomatic, household contacts, or critical workers are available today across the rohe.

For a full list of Covid-19 community collection sites near you, visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/CommunityCollectionSites or call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

To pre-order a RATs test please visit https://bit.ly/RequestRATs.

■ Community Testing Sites

Covid-19 tests are available for people with Covid-19 symptoms and household contacts across the rohe. For the full list see here: https://bit.ly/MDHBTest.

■ Novavax now available

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine (Nuvaxovid) is now available for adults aged 18 and above who wish to have a different Covid-19 vaccine option.

Novavax is the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in New Zealand and helps prevent you from getting infected and having Covid-19 symptoms, or severe illness.

Novavax requires two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. A three-week gap is recommended between the first and second dose.

Novavax is not approved as a booster vaccine at this time and you will require a prescription from your primary care provider for your second dose if your first dose was not Novavax.

Book online through www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

If you select Novavax, the site will show a list of vaccination centres where Novavax can be given. You can also book an appointment by calling 0800 28 29 26.

For more information on Novavax, please visit the Ministry of Health website here https://bit.ly/GettingNovavax.