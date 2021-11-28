'Higher than average' nighttime temperatures for Hawke's Bay this week

While maximum temperatures of 25C are not uncommon for Hawke's Bay this time of year, MetService was predicting warmer than usual overnight temperatures. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay residents could be in for a few sleepless nights this week with nighttime temperatures expected to be above average for this time of year.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the start to the working week didn't look to be too bad but would be a change from recent sunny days and dry heat.

"There are a few areas of morning cloud and scattered rain south of Napier [on Monday]."

He expected some rain, possibly heavy, about the ranges later in the afternoon.

Monday would see a maximum temperature of about 24C across the region which Lee described as "pretty average for this time of year".

"The overnight temperatures will be above.

"Especially to start the week it will feel warmer and more humid."

He said residents could expect up to 16C, making for "warmish, humid conditions" overnight.

Warm evening conditions would continue through Tuesday until Wednesday when temperatures were expected to drop.

There would be a bit of rain on Tuesday but temperatures would sit about 25C during the day he said.

However, from Wednesday they would drop to about to 20C to 21C and evening temperatures of between 14C to 15C, "cooling slightly".

"The rest of the week looks pretty average in terms of temperatures."

He said a southerly shift in the middle of the week might help cool things down a bit and a front bringing more rain to the region.

"It's not a blue skies week with dry temperatures, but rain will cool those temperatures down."

Wairoa was likely the best place to be in the Bay, he said.

Asked about what December would bring, he said it was still a bit early for the monthly outlook leading up into the holiday period and end of the year.

He expected this would be available midweek.