HHB Primary Health Rangatahi Internship, E Hao, E Pao interns getting an EIT taster of what to expect with the hands-on experience with local GPS. Photo / Supplied

HHB Primary Health Rangatahi Internship, E Hao, E Pao interns getting an EIT taster of what to expect with the hands-on experience with local GPS. Photo / Supplied

For the second school holidays in a row the Health Hawke's Bay Primary Health Rangatahi Internship, E Hao, E Pao has given secondary students hands-on experience.

A group of nine high school students interested in the medical industry worked with local GPs and Māori health providers during the first week of the term two holidays.

The E Hao, E Pao internship is a pathway programme to inspire Year 12 and 13 rangatahi in hopes that the students who participate will consider future study and a career in primary health.

The internship ran for one week during the recent school holidays and if all goes well another programme will run for a week in the next holidays.

Registered nurse Ani Tomoana organised for the interns to attend a taster course with EIT clinical nursing and simulation skills facilitator Katherine McCrory and her EIT faculty of nursing staff at the start of their internship.

With her staff Linda Shaw and Amanda McFarlane, McCrory delivered a day of hands-on activities with fundamental training in primary health.

Health Hawke's Bay senior Māori adviser Jackie Irihuia Ham said the day was fun and engaging for the interns.

Interns from the Health Hawke's Bay Primary Health Rangatahi Internship, E Hao, E Pao taking part in EIT taster before officially starting the internship programme. Photo / Supplied

"Katherine McCrory is keen to plan for more taster courses designed explicitly for our internship program," Irihuia Ham said.

The taster day at EIT was a new addition to the internship week.

McCrory believes it gives the internship substance and supports the study and career pathways for any rangatahi who want to pursue a career in health.

She wants to thank whānau at HHB, the Primary Health Care Providers, EIT and Kia Ora Hauora for supporting this kaupapa.

Irihuia Ham wanted to share a whakataukī that captures the benefits of collaboration and mahi tahi.

"Ehara taku toa I te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini."

"My strength is not mine alone, but requires a collective effort."