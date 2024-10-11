Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

High-priced colt Detrimental shows potential with Awapuni win: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read
Detrimental stretches his neck out, under the urgings of jockey Jonathan Riddell, to score a half-length win in a 1000m maiden 3-year-old race on the Awapuni synthetic track last Sunday.

Detrimental stretches his neck out, under the urgings of jockey Jonathan Riddell, to score a half-length win in a 1000m maiden 3-year-old race on the Awapuni synthetic track last Sunday.

OPINION

Detrimental, arguably the most expensive 3-year-old trained in Hastings at the moment, went a small way to returning his $580,000 purchase price when winning an $18,000 race at last Sunday’s Awapuni synthetic track meeting.

The I Am Invincible colt, prepared by John Bary and owned by Auckland-based Narendra Balia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today