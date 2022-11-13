The splash of colour brightened up the room. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisers were very pleased with the high calibre of entries in the Norsewood Flower Show held at the weekend.

There were 297 flowers entered from 19 competitors.

Spokeswoman Heather Cheer said some of those who brought in flowers had never entered anything before.

The show ran over two days and there was a steady stream of visitors, she said.

People came from Hawke's Bay and someone from Rotorua, who happened to be in Norsewood, popped in to take a look.

Heather Kitson, left, receiving the prize for best in show from Heather Cheer. Photo / Ella Domper

Dave Murdoch won the People's Choice with his rose and Heather Kitson won best in show with her peony.

Juliette van der Oord won the Alice Story trophy, a new award, for best rhododendron.

Jasmine Rolston accepted the prize on behalf of Country Kids. Photo / Leanne Warr

Judy Partridge from Mitre 10 with Billie Drysdale. Photo / Leanne Warr

Country Kids also won the Una Halford trophy for best junior exhibit and Billie Drysdale was awarded best junior floral exhibit.

Margaret Streater, who won the Joan Ridge memorial trophy, was determined to beat her record by entering 80 blooms this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Margaret Streater, who entered 80 blooms, won the Joan Ridge memorial trophy.