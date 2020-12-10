Hereworth School installs new time capsule after finding one during renovations

Robin Oliver of Gemco construction, Hereworth head boy Oliver Kersjes and deputy head boy Angus Scott placing the new time capsule in the new Anna Stuck Performing Arts Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

After uncovering a time capsule from the 1980s during renovations, Hereworth School has put a new Covid-19 era one in the new Anna Stuck Performing Arts Centre.

The original biscuit-tin time capsule was found by builders from Gemco Construction while they were working on the Wiremu Hall.

The find came as a total surprise to staff and students as none of the current staff were at the school in 1981.

The Hereworth head boy of 1981 Sam Ritchie has said he believes it contains speeches from himself and others as well as newspapers.

The time capsule came with strict instructions that it cannot be opened until 2031 and is being stored in the Founders' Room in the meantime.

The new time capsule was put into the renovated Anna Stuck Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday by Robin Oliver, one of builders from Gemco Construction who found the original time capsule, headmaster Trevor Barman, head boy Oliver Kersjes, and deputy head boys Angus Scott and Archie Absolum.

It contains a 'letter to my future self' by all 2020 Hereworth students as well as a current boy's school blazer and jersey to be compared to the future uniform at the time of opening.

The new capsule can be opened in 30 years' time.