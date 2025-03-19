It was a conversation with a friend over a game of golf that got Herbertville man John Sedcole thinking.
The Herbertville Inn, arguably one of the North Island’s most remote watering holes, was in need of a new publican.
Five families from the area had purchased the pub in 2024,so the community didn’t lose the facility, and put it up for lease.
And John and partner Miki Sedcole were in need of a reason to stay in the rural coastal Tararua settlement that they love, despite it being an hour’s drive from its nearest large towns (Dannevirke and Waipukurau).
Having already lived and worked in the area as the campground manager for the past three years, he proposed the idea to Miki.