John Sedcole and Miki Sedcole have taken over the Herbertville Inn in the Tararua District as the new publicans as of March 2025.

“She said ‘what is there to lose and they will either take us or they won’t’.”

Since then they have been in the process of transitioning from “one side of the bar to the other” and as of the beginning of March, made it official.

John said he and Miki were excited to work for themselves for the first time and perceived the move to be “slowing down” from life at the campground.

The couple said they planned to keep the Herbertville Inn largely the same, but wanted to find ways to put their stamp on it too, especially because they will live on-site.

“Miki is going to be doing the cooking ... she is Japanese so she has got a couple of dishes that she will probably introduce into the community.”

The inn has also been refurbished “from the front door to the back” with a simple goal – to get it up and running again for locals and visitors.

“This is right in the middle of the settlement the campground is just across the road and there are a few baches down the road and those people needed somewhere to gather and have a talk.”

The Herbertville Inn, which is currently under renovation and due to get a new sign.

He said this became particularly pertinent in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which left the property damaged.

“The men used to get together on a Friday night in the hall and have a few drinks and it brought the community together and showed the value of having a local meeting point.”

John said the official opening of the Herbertville Inn was planned for Easter Saturday and following that they would be open Wednesday to Saturday after they had got themselves up and running.

The two things John said he asked for from locals and visitors were patience and respect as they navigated this journey.

“We are new to this job so people are going to have to give us a bit of time and be a bit patient with us at times.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.