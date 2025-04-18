Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Henry Bates a soldier, artist and Māori interpreter: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Tanenuirangi Pā, shown then as being on a high bank, as etched by Henry Stratton Bates in 1858, near were the wool scouring works are now in Whakatu. Photo / Credit: Henry Stratton Bates

Tanenuirangi Pā, shown then as being on a high bank, as etched by Henry Stratton Bates in 1858, near were the wool scouring works are now in Whakatu. Photo / Credit: Henry Stratton Bates

Opinion

Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

OPINION

Lieutenant Henry Stratton Bates was part of the detachment of the 65th Regiment of 280 men sent to Napier in February 1858.

Napier, almost 4-years-old, hosted the regiment on Onepoto, Mataruahou (Napier Hill).

Twenty-one year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today