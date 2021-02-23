Help not punishment sought over family harm cases at Dannevirke District Court

Two cases of family harm offending were dealt with in Dannevirke District Court.

Providing help rather than imposing penalties was the outcome for two men facing family harm charges in Dannevirke District Court.

Jerome James Crawford was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship and wilful damage while Quaid David Bronson Turipa faced charges of contravening a protection order and wilful damage.

Representing Turipa, counsel Lisa Grant told the court he was employed and a letter from his employer said he was a good worker.

"A sentence of supervision would allow Mr Turipa to continue working and allow him to carry out his sporting commitments as a member of the Manawatū touch team which is competing in a tournament in March.

"Mr Turipa knows if he does this again he will be off to jail so he needs to get assistance."

She said Turipa had strong whānau support in Dannevirke which would help keep him on the right track.

Prosecutor Tom Bagnall said in imposing a sentence, a starting point must be prison.

"This is not the first time he has offended against this victim. He was sentenced to supervision in 2020 and this offending has again occurred.

"I suggest supervision is not appropriate, even intensive supervision may be questionable. He is a clear risk to the victim and the community as a whole when you look at this type of offending happening again and again."

In summing up Judge Keryn Broughton said Turipa and the victim separated in October 2020.

"You started sending her Facebook messages about getting your belongings back. You drove to her property and entered the house through a window.

"You punched a hole in a wall and punched the fridge denting it. You said you were desperate to get your things back and to have access to your son."

Judge Broughton said the victim impact report made sad reading as to how the offending made her feel.

"She feels let down."

Judge Broughton said Turipa's criminal history showed five instances of family violence and she needed to take that into consideration.

"You have been remorseful and you have provided money to repair the damage to the wall. You admit what you did was wrong and want to right the wrong."

However, she said she also needed to take into account the aggravating factors.

"You broke into the victim's house, you have a history of violence and in particular breaching court orders.

"When you look at everything as a whole rehabilitation is needed but you have had supervision before and your behaviour hasn't changed.

"On the other hand you are working and you have goals in place and whānau support. You have a son who will want to look up to you."

Judge Broughton sentenced Turipa to 12 months intensive supervision with a condition to undertake a non-violence programme and any other programmes that were recommended.

She also imposed 100 hours of community work.

"The purpose of that is when you are doing the work you need to seriously think about your behaviour. There is a protection order in place and you must abide by that. If you come back to court your sentence will be far worse."

Appearing for Crawford counsel Darren Foster said this was a situation where there was a lot of angst around Crawford not being able to see his child.

"This is the first offending of this type so the focus should be on rehabilitation rather than punitive."

Foster also said he felt Crawford needed help understanding what constituted assault.

"He says he didn't assault the victim he grabbed her by her hair."

Prosecutor Bagnall said it was clear there was a need for help in this matter and he agreed with the pre-sentence report and its recommendations.

"The important thing is to get the help that is needed."

Summing up Judge Broughton said Crawford had been in a relationship for more than three years.

"On August 31 you became angry and upset with the victim who had changed the arrangement that Crawford was to look after their child but was taking the child home.

"You took her cellphone and threw it outside while you were carrying the baby. You grabbed the victim's ponytail causing her to stumble.

"Police spoke to you and you handed over the baby. You became angry and punched a door. You were angry and frustrated that your partner had changed the arrangements."

Judge Broughton said the court needed to hold Crawford accountable for his actions.

"It seems you need some assistance as to how you deal with matters."

She said the pre-sentence report indicated that Crawford had immediately acknowledged his offending but the victim impact report stated the victim felt he needed anger management and drug counselling.

"She says you always smoke cannabis," the judge said.

Judge Broughton said she was satisfied an appropriate sentence was one of supervision and imposed a term of 12 months.

She also imposed 40 hours of community work.

"It's important for you to understand the consequences of your behaviour if you act in a certain way."

Crawford was ordered to undertake any assessment, counselling and programmes for violence and drug and alcohol issues.