Helicopter in firefight east of Hastings

A helicopter at work during a fire between Hastings and Waimarama in 2017. Two smaller fires were being battled in the area today. Photo / File

A helicopter and multiple fire forces are battling two fires in grass, blackberry and other vegetation between Hastings and Hawke's Bay coastal settlement Waimarama.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported the alarm was raised at 10.48am, and a short while before midday both fires, a short distance apart, off Waimarama Rd and near Lake Lopez, about 12km from Havelock North, were still burning.

One helicopter, three "urban" units from the Havelock North and Hastings brigades, and multiple rural firefighting teams were at work, with a fire service command unit also in place.

A spokesperson said the smaller fire in an area of about 10m x 60 in grass, was being extinguished, but there was a bigger fire in blackberry and other growth over an area extending to about 200 metres.

Police are in the area assisting with traffic control.

