Heart Eyes: Napier singer-songwriter to release new single

Napier singer-songwriter Danica Bryant, now based in Wellington, is set to release her new single, Heart Eyes, at the end of June. Photo / Supplied

Napier singer-songwriter Danica Bryant, now based in Wellington, is set to release her new single, Heart Eyes, at the end of June. Photo / Supplied

Napier singer-songwriter Danica Bryant is ready to release her next single, and unlike other homegrown talent, it didn't take four years.

Last year Bryant was a standout support act at Elton John's Mission Concert in February.

This year the 20-year-old, now based out of Wellington, is readying to release her latest single, Heart Eyes, on June 25.

It follows hot on the heels of her debut EP, Cider, released in July last year.

More pop-than-rock, the single explores celebrity culture and how society encourages young girls to "swoon over pop culture heartthrobs", she explained.

"We're supposed to cover our rooms in their posters and devote ourselves to being their perfect girl.

"Then somehow, when we get emotional about these unattainable men, we become the butt of the joke, and it's ridiculous how obsessed and overly emotional we are."

Twenty-year-old Danica Bryant said society's obsession with celebrity and "pop culture heartthrobs" could be really damaging to young girls. Photo / Supplied

Bryant said this type of attitude could be "really damaging" and there was no way for women to meet society's expectations.

Heart Eyes is a satirical take on this experience common among many intermediate age girls, she said.

"If you think I'm crazy, I can and will absolutely give you crazy."

She said the song is "intoxicating" in the way it overwhelms and ensnares the listener in the world of the song and its character.

Written by Bryant and produced by Jonny Avery, Heart Eyes sees a notable shift in her style towards true high-production pop.

The single is the first of two songs to be released later this year in October which will continue to explore themes of celebrity culture and how society exploits famous people.

Bryant will be playing a release show with her band in Hastings' Common Room from 7.30pm on June 24.

Heart Eyes will be available from June 25.

Top 10 vinyl record of Hawke's Bay music artists released

One of Bryant's other songs, Plains of Venus, also features on a recently released new vinyl record compiled by The Backline Charitable Trust featuring 10 local musicians.

The competition to select musicians for the vinyl album started in October last year, with 39 entries whittled down to just 10 songs.

Each were hand picked by industry leaders such as former Split Enz band member Mike Chunn, Lorraine Barry, Dave Dobbyn's manager, and former Shapeshifter band member Devin Abrams.

The vinyl also features music by local musicians Cashek, Arlo Mac, Lucid Hiest, Daniel Munro, Arahi, Mia Jay, Joe Ledword, Kitty Day and Zonny.

Arahi, Kitty Day, Mia Jay, Cashek and the Munros will be performing

at the launch of the album at the Cabana in Napier on Friday, June 11 from 8pm.