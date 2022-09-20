Hearing to decide future of film studio on Hawke's Bay farm

An artist's impression of what the film studio compound could look like. Photo / Supplied

The future of an "incredibly exciting" project to build a multi-million dollar film studio on Hawke's Bay farmland will be decided following a hearing next month.

The proposed facility would be known as Parkhill Studios and be built on a secluded 24ha site near Te Awanga - boasting five buildings and the capacity for more than 400 people to be on site during filming.

It would also be located close to The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, which could offer luxury accommodation to film, TV and streaming service stars.

A hearing date has now been set for October 10, where locals who submitted on the resource consent application can voice their concern or support for the project.

An independent commissioner will hear and consider those submissions, then make a decision at a later date on whether to approve or decline the resource consent.

The proposed site of Parkhill Studios. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council says there are no timeframes around how soon a decision needs to be made after the hearing concludes.

The council released the detailed plans for the project to a small number of nearby residents and businesses during June to make a submission.

Ten submissions were received by the council, including three supporting the project, six against, and one unclear.

The main objections raised were about traffic noise, increased traffic along Parkhill Rd (with a new entry road to be built off that existing road) and the surrounding area, road quality and road safety, as well as concerns about nearby forestry activity conflicting with filming activity.

Those that supported the plan stated it "looks incredibly exciting" and "would have huge benefits" for Hawke's Bay, including boosting the arts scene in the region.

The site (arrow) is about a 30-minute drive from Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Supplied

Number 8 Studios Ltd, based in Auckland, is the applicant behind the proposal.

The company wants to build two studio buildings, a construction workshop, a production building, a catering café, a large carpark, a helicopter pad, plus other bells-and-whistles on the 24ha piece of farmland.

It is surrounded by a larger 360ha farm known as Te Awanga Downs.

A 2.5 kilometre private road would also need to be built at the end of the existing Parkhill Rd, which would go across a piece of land owned by Te Awanga Estate winery before stretching across the farm to the tucked-away studios.

"The Parkhill Studios facility would be available for production companies to hire out for the filming of movie, television or streaming service productions," the proposal read.

The proposed studio site and new road which will join onto the end of Parkhill Rd. Photo / Supplied

"The studios are considered by the applicant to be more economically viable than existing studios in Auckland due to the ease of access for workers, and with more favourable traffic conditions."

The site is about a 30-minute drive from Hawke's Bay Airport.

According to claims in the proposal, the facility has already received interest from Ron Howard's company Imagine Entertainment about potential use.

Imagine Entertainment has worked on numerous big films such as Rush, Apollo 13, The Nutty Professor and A Beautiful Mind.

Number 8 Studios Ltd director Tony Keddy has been contacted for comment about the upcoming hearing.

He told Hawke's Bay Today in June the project was still "very much going forward".

Two of the submissions received by the council in support of the project are asking for further conditions to be imposed, but are in support if those are met.