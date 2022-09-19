Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay pilot marks 10 years' flying rescue helicopters

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
4 mins to read
Duty pilot Jeremy Bruce checks the latest new technology thermal imaging binoculars at the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter base in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Duty pilot Jeremy Bruce checks the latest new technology thermal imaging binoculars at the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter base in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

After 10 years with the Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Service, pilot Jeremy Bruce still gets quiet about the toughest missions he's flown invariably involving tragedy or trauma.

Unsurprisingly, he prefers to talk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.