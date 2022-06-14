Decision looming for film studio on Te Awanga farmland

Artist impression of what the film studio compound could look like. Photo / Supplied

A bold plan to build a multimillion-dollar film studio on farmland in Hawke's Bay has not received any objections from affected locals, as decision time looms on the project.

If the project goes ahead, film celebrities could visit the region to work on shows and films.

The proposal was lodged with Hastings District Council this year for a film studio compound to be built on 24ha of tucked-away farmland near Te Awanga.

Plans include five main buildings, a large carpark, a helicopter pad, plus other bells and whistles.

The facility would be known as Parkhill Studios and could cater for hundreds of workers and actors.

"The Parkhill Studios facility would be available for production companies to hire out for the filming of movie, television or streaming service productions," the resource consent application read.

Submissions on the proposal are open until June 27 for a select number of people considered to be potentially adversely affected. All those people have been notified.

As at the start of this week, Hastings District Council confirmed no submissions had been received including no objections.

Layout of the proposed film studio compound. Photo / Supplied

The council will consider any submissions it receives after the closing date before making a final decision. The council may require a hearing depending on submissions.

Number 8 Studios Ltd, based in Auckland, is behind the proposal.

When contacted this week, Number 8 Studios Ltd director Tony Keddy said the proposal was still "very much going forward".

According to the proposal, the company claims it has already received interest from Ron Howard's company Imagine Entertainment about potential use of the facility.

Imagine Entertainment has worked on numerous big films such as Rush, Apollo 13, The Nutty Professor and A Beautiful Mind.

The 24ha piece of land is hidden away on a much larger farm, which will surround the studio compound.

The studio would be surrounded by farmland, near Te Awanga. Photo / Supplied

The site was selected based on a number of factors including being within 45 minutes of an airport, having good access - once an access road is built - being away from external noise sources, and being "more economically viable" than studios in Auckland.

Number 8 Studios Ltd would lease the 24ha off owner, Te Awanga Downs Trustee Limited, according to the proposal.

At peak times, during filming, hundreds of workers and actors could be on site.

"Approximately 70 staff would occupy the site permanently," the proposal read.

"During the filming of a production there may be over 350 additional people - actors and support crew - on site."

A 2.5km-long private access road will need to be built to the site from the end of Parkhill Rd.