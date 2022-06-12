Bay Independent Ferns are on top of the women's hockey first division after their 4-2 win over Napier Tech Academy. Photo / Ian Cooper

Bay Independent Ferns are on top of the women's hockey first division after their 4-2 win over Napier Tech Academy at Park Island on Saturday afternoon.

The victory was their second from two games in the second round of the competition.

Akina Rovers Horsefield defeated Te Awa Scinde 4-1 in the earlier game at Unison Hockey Stadium.

Next weekend Havelock North will play Akina Rovers at Unison Hockey Stadium, before Central play the Bay Ferns and Te Awa Scinde play Napier Tech at Park Island.

In the men's first division, Bay Independent 1 remain undefeated following their 5-1 win over Akina Rovers Waapu at Park Island.

They lead the ladder from Te Awa Scinde, who thrashed Central Hawke's Bay 8-0 for their second win in four games this round.

Akina Waapu will play Te Awa Scinde next week, with Central playing Bay Independent 1.

It was a busy weekend on the Hawke's Bay hockey scene with the first trials for the senior representative men's and women's teams held on Sunday at Park Island as well.