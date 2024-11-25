The project’s lead, Pacific Health Central regional director Sipaia Kupa, said the aim of the programme is to encourage immunisation in the wider Hawke’s Bay community and right across the country.

“It’s incredibly important that we not only protect these workers and their families back home from another potential measles outbreak but also prevent an outbreak here in New Zealand too,” Kupa said.

“Measles is one of the most dangerous and contagious diseases. If you and your whānau aren’t immunised or aren’t sure, now is the time to check. This is the only way to stop you getting measles.

“The recent case on Waiheke Island is a reminder to us all to get protected.

“The three Sundays were chosen for the outreach clinics as they are outside operational hours for the vineyards and orchards where the RSE workers will be based.”

The mass immunisation clinics will involve RSE workers from Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Subsequent clinics will be held on Sunday, December 1, at Flaxmere College and Sunday, December 8, at Te Papa orchard in Ongaonga.

The immunisation team will be made up of Hawke’s Bay Public Health, Hawke’s Bay Pacific Hospital Specialist Service team and the Pacific Regional Community Hub (PaRCH) team from Auckland.

Similar clinics have been run in Bay of Plenty, Marlborough, Nelson, and Northland as part of this National Public Health Service (NPHS), and Pacific Health managed initiative.

The outreach clinics are a collaboration with teams from Health NZ, the horticulture industry, Government agencies, and Pacific non-government organisations such as Taeaomanino Trust.

Further MMR vaccination clinics for RSE workers are planned for Nelson-Tasman, and Marlborough on December 14, while Bay of Plenty are currently planning for RSE worker arrivals early in 2025.

To provide the best protection against measles, people need to be vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. A single dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine provides around 95% protection against contracting measles.

The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone aged 18 years or under, and for people over-18 who are eligible for free healthcare.

The vaccine can be obtained from usual healthcare clinics, Hauora Māori or Pacific health providers.

Health NZ recommends two doses of the vaccine for the very best protection and said it is never too late to be vaccinated.

People can also book a vaccine through their GP, health professional or pharmacy. Bookings can also be made online at bookmyvaccine.health.nz or by calling freephone 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 5pm Monday to Friday).