Hawks triumph 106-70 over Jets at home

Ethan Rusbatch looks for support. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

The Taylor Hawks took an important step towards the National Basketball League playoffs on Sunday evening in defeating the Manawatū Jets 106-70 at Pettigrew Green Arena.

The win put them into fifth on the table, meaning another win in their final home game next week will secure a place in the Final 6 series the following weekend.

Centre Jack Salt set the tone for the game immediately by winning the tip and getting free for a layup just seven seconds in.

Hawke's Bay were creating good looks from three point range early as well with Ethan Rusbatch hitting two in the first quarter.\

Young Hawks fans make a noise. Photo Paul Taylor

Back from Tall Blacks duty, Jordan Hunt came off the bench and scored seven points in the first period as the Hawks carried a 23-14 lead into the second.

Hawke's Bay turned up the defence in the second quarter, forcing plenty of Jets turnovers and misses that in turn led to easy offence on the other end.

With point guard Derone Raukawa out injured Jarrod Kenny assumed a lot of the playmaking responsibility and the veteran racked up nine assists in the first half.

The Hawks extended their lead to 13 by halftime.

They caught fire from three in the third with Hunt dropping another three long bombs in about two minutes of play.

His team-high 17 points 21 minutes helped put the result beyond doubt with the score 72-48 at the end of three quarters.

Ethan Rusbatch, who had his best shooting night of the season hitting five of nine three pointers, also had 17 in a typically balanced scoring attack for the Hawks.

The comfortable lead meant coach Mick Downer was able to empty the bench in the final minutes and get his key players some rest.

Hawke's Bay have one more game in the round robin – at Pettigrew Green Arena against the Canterbury Rams.

The Hawks have now won three of their eight home games this season.