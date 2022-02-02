The 2021 Ngāti Kahungunu Waitangi Day Family Celebrations drew in about 15,000 people to the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park last year. Photo / Ian Cooper

The 2021 Ngāti Kahungunu Waitangi Day Family Celebrations drew in about 15,000 people to the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park last year. Photo / Ian Cooper

Public Waitangi Day commemorations have been called off, but some events are still forging ahead this weekend.

The largest of the Hawke's Bay Waitangi Day commemorations was Ngāti Kahungunu's Waitangi Day Family Celebrations, which was cancelled on January 26.

The Waipureku Waitangi Trust public commemoration in Farndon Park, Clive, was cancelled in favour of a smaller private commemoration compliant with the 100-person limit and will begin at Ātea a Rangi at Waitangi Park, with a hīkoi to a powhiri at Farndon Park.

The organisers hope a livestream of the event will be available for those who cannot attend.

Ngāti Kahungunu Waitangi Day Family Celebrations organiser Te Rangi Huata said most events had been curtailed by the red light setting.

He said Ngāti Kahungunu was posting Waitangi Day trivia on its Facebook page to help keep people engaged with the national day in the meantime.

The Hawke's Bay Farmer's Market will still go ahead with its regular schedule on Waitangi Day, with red traffic light restrictions. Photo / Paul Taylor

People looking for alternative activities on the weekend can still turn to the Hawke's Bay FAWC events, which will be running some of the last events it can under the red traffic light setting on Saturday and Sunday.

These include the Fish and Bish, at The Urban Winery, and Firsthand Coffee workshop, at Firsthand Roastery in Havelock North, which both still have tickets available.

There will also be a sold-out Elton at Abbey show by Michael Stodart at Abbey Winery & Brewery on Waitangi Day.

Finally, the Hawke's Bay Farmers' market at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings will go ahead on Waitangi Day from 8.30am to 12.30pm.