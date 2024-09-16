The restaurant is nestled within a distinctive blue bungalow, and offers an intimate and exclusive degustation-only dining experience, with seating for just 30 guests, it is renowned for its innovative approach and exceptional culinary artistry.

It’s possibly the final hurrah for the couple behind what is arguably Hawke’s Bay’s best restaurant, Natalie Bulman and Jeremy Rameka, who told Hawke’s Bay Today in November 2022 they planned move out of the region and start a new restaurant in 2025.

Craggy Range claimed the prestigious Outstanding Restaurant award. Photo / George Heard

The prestigious Outstanding Restaurant award, sponsored by Silver Fern Farms, was claimed by Craggy Range Restaurant.

The restaurant known for hosting former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s wedding is renowned for its winery setting and exceptional use of seasonal, local ingredients to create a uniquely Hawke’s Bay dining experience.

Carlita Campbell, head chef of Cellar 495, was awarded the outstanding chef title, recognising her passion for showcasing the best of Hawke’s Bay through her thoughtful, seasonally driven menu.

Campbell creates a casual yet refined dining experience, with a bistro-inspired menu designed for sharing and grazing, complementing the wines on offer.

Cellar 495 also picked up the award for outstanding Hawke’s Bay Wine experience, while Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar was awarded Restaurant Association of NZ Emerging Talent.

Owner of Cellar 495 Michael Henley was delighted with their awards and said Campbell was a great chef who “totally deserves the Hawke’s Bay Hospitality award”.

“This comes on the heels of Cellar 495 winning its first hat in the Cuisine Restaurant Awards and is recognition that all the hard work and effort we have put in during the two years we have been open is paying off,” Henley said.

Funbuns claimed the title of outstanding streetfood/casual dining, standing out in a competitive category.

FunBuns, Hospitality Award winner, Heretaunga Street, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Known for their handcrafted bao buns, Funbuns is a relaxed dining experience that has captured the hearts of locals for their dedication to innovative street food paired with their signature bao buns, set them apart.

Funbuns also has the region’s best cocktails, with Dave Morris taking out the award for outstanding bartender.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said the awards were not just about recognising individual excellence but about celebrating the collective success of a region

“Hawke’s Bay is more than just a place on the map, it’s a region where food, wine and hospitality are woven into the fabric of the community.”

She said it was important to pause and celebrate the successes, and recognise the hard work and passion that goes into every dish and restaurant.

“These awards are a testament to the remarkable talent and innovation that make this region a standout destination, and they provide an opportunity for us to honour the individuals and establishments that elevate the hospitality industry.”