Determined by public vote, The Puketapu, a community pub that was a beacon of strength and resilience during and after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through, was selected as the people’s choice, highlighting the establishment’s popularity and strong connection with the local dining community.
The restaurant is nestled within a distinctive blue bungalow, and offers an intimate and exclusive degustation-only dining experience, with seating for just 30 guests, it is renowned for its innovative approach and exceptional culinary artistry.
Carlita Campbell, head chef of Cellar 495, was awarded the outstanding chef title, recognising her passion for showcasing the best of Hawke’s Bay through her thoughtful, seasonally driven menu.
Campbell creates a casual yet refined dining experience, with a bistro-inspired menu designed for sharing and grazing, complementing the wines on offer.
Cellar 495 also picked up the award for outstanding Hawke’s Bay Wine experience, while Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar was awarded Restaurant Association of NZ Emerging Talent.
Owner of Cellar 495 Michael Henley was delighted with their awards and said Campbell was a great chef who “totally deserves the Hawke’s Bay Hospitality award”.
“This comes on the heels of Cellar 495 winning its first hat in the Cuisine Restaurant Awards and is recognition that all the hard work and effort we have put in during the two years we have been open is paying off,” Henley said.
Funbuns claimed the title of outstanding streetfood/casual dining, standing out in a competitive category.
She said it was important to pause and celebrate the successes, and recognise the hard work and passion that goes into every dish and restaurant.
“These awards are a testament to the remarkable talent and innovation that make this region a standout destination, and they provide an opportunity for us to honour the individuals and establishments that elevate the hospitality industry.”