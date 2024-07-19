While Dixon says it was devastating, “of greater importance is phoenix rising from the ashes”.

While they are not quite ready to open the doors, Dixon and his team are celebrating winning a “prestigious and rare” Platinum grade for their Mutu Reserve Chardonnay 2021 at the Global Decanter Platinum Awards.

Kel Dixon and his team are celebrating winning a “prestigious and rare” Platinum grade for their Mutu Reserve Chardonnay 2021 at the Global Decanter Platinum Awards.

Of the 18,000 entries, only 117 were awarded Platinum medals. To achieve the 97-point Platinum grade, which Mutu won, wines must first earn a Gold medal before being re-tasted by expert judging panels.

Dixon said it was awesome to win at this level.

“We are incredibly proud of the Mutu Reserve Chardonnay 2021 and its achievements, reflecting our commitment to producing world-class wines,” Dixon said.

“Notably, it received an outstanding 97 points, further solidifying its status as a premium international chardonnay. Seeing this wine win gold last year and surpassing that in 2024 greatly indicates its pedigree and longevity,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful example of quality Hawke’s Bay chardonnay.

“It shows lavish ripe peaches and cream with a whisper of vanilla; complex and ample with a luxurious satin texture and a succulent acidity. Wonderfully long and moreish.”

He said it had been tough getting the winery up and going.

“The cyclone totally wiped us out. It bowled three buildings and the water was head-high. It was a torrent and it destroyed everything.

“It was absolutely gutting and, yes, there have been some dark days in the last 18 months but now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we have a proposed opening date for early October.

“Thankfully the majority of our latest vintage had already been moved off-site, allowing us to continue sharing these delicious Hawke’s Bay wines.”

He said the team’s perseverance and the support from the community had been incredible. Plans were well under way to rebuild the cellar door, with exciting winery redevelopment to follow.

“Our bistro will also return with quality rustic food, accompanied by our wines, in a nice setting.

“It’s fantastic getting ready to reopen. We are planning a summer of events and of course, looking forward to making a ‘25 vintage. There’s lots to do but it’s exciting time.”

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.



