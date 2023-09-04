Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Wairoa Lotto win claimed

The Lotto balls fell kindly for a $10m winner Wairoa who has now claimed their prize.

$10 million prize claimed

One of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest Lotto prizes was claimed on Monday afternoon.

The $10,333,333 in Saturday night’s draw went to a Powerball ticket sold at Wairoa’s New World supermarket, one of two Lotto agencies in the town.

Lotto NZ had no further detail available by late afternoon. It said the biggest prize previously won by a ticket sold in Wairoa was a Lotto First Division prize of $650,000, in December 2001.

New BMX track not just for bikes

A new pump track has opened at the Hawke's Bay BMX Club. Photo / Hastings District Council

A new track has opened at the Hawke’s Bay BMX Club in Havelock North that provides a space for even more activities on wheels – not just BMX riders.

The club officially opened the new pump track over the weekend beside their existing track in Romanes Park.

This comes after members saw the need for an all-wheel track for the community, and to accommodate it Hastings District Council extended the area leased to the Club.

BMX Club previous president and life member Jason Waite said the current BMX track did not allow scootering or skateboarding as it could damage the specialised surface.

“Having a pump track accessible on the same site, that is suitable for all wheels will mean even more users can enjoy an appropriate place to participate in their chosen activity,” he said.

Detour in Waipawa

A detour will be in place from next week Monday for motorists travelling north through Waipawa.

The northbound lane of State Highway 2 will be closed through Waipawa’s main street, and traffic will be detoured through Kenilworth Street and right into Waverley Street before rejoining SH2.

Work will involve installing raised safety crossings and upgrading parts of the stormwater network.

The works will be split into three stages with dates ranging from September 11 to October 15.

From September 11– 24 the detour will be in place between 7am and 7pm. From September 25 to October 7, a 24/7 detour will be in place. From October 8- 15, it will return to 7am and 7pm.

At all times, the southbound lane will remain open. Southbound traffic will be swapped over into the opposite lane at times to remain clear of the works.

Function centre anniversary

After 25 years of being the place for almost any community event, the Havelock North Function Centre will host its own celebration of its origins and those who helped make the centre a possibility.

Havelock North Function Centre manager Lynda Jones has been with the centre for 23 of its 25-year history and said she had seen the purpose-built building cater to the community in the way it was built to do.

Peggy Van Asch has been a Community Centre Trust Board member since day one and said she remembers how fantastic it was that locals pitched in by buying a concrete block, with some people buying a concrete block each month.

Celebrations will occur on Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 3pm at 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North.

There will also be a display of archival materials and a presentation from historian Michael Fowler at 2pm.



