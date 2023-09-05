Emergency services were called to a truck crash north of Napier on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital following a truck crash north of Napier which blocked one lane.

Emergency services were called to the two-truck crash about 1pm on Tuesday along State Highway 2 in Tangoio, north of the intersection with Kaiwaka Rd.

“Our ambulance officers assessed one patient at the scene and are transporting them to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition,” a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crash involved two trucks, and they were not required for assistance after attending.

The road was still open after the crash but was reduced to one lane with a stop-go operator in place.







