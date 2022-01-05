Hawke's Bay's new year's resolutions: Golf, reading, and being gentler

Lydia Johnson

How are your New Year's resolutions going? Have you resolved to stick to them this year or are they already forgotten or broken?

The tradition started more than 4000 years ago in ancient Babylon.

The Babylonians are said to have started the tradition during Akitu, a 12-day New Year celebration, according to trafalgar.com.

The site says that during the Akitu festival, the ancient Babylonians would plant crops, crown a new king (or pledge their loyalty to the reigning king), and make promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any borrowed items. They believed that if they kept their word, the gods would look favourably on them for the year ahead. If the Babylonians broke their promises, they would fall on the bad side of their gods.

Today Kiwis make New Year's resolutions for all kinds of reasons.

Most of those resolutions are aimed at making us healthier, fitter and better people.

I have made several over the years, including saving money, paying off my credit card, exercising and learning a new skill. Some have been successfully done, others not so much.

This year mine are simple, listen to more music and laugh a lot. Welcome to send me your jokes.

I hit the streets to find out what New Year's resolutions other people had made.

Rae Hesling

Rae Hesling, Wellington

"I didn't make one this year. The last one I did was to be gentler with myself and try not to be so judgmental of myself. It didn't last long."

Rita Manes

Rita Manes, Hastings

"Read more to educate myself and save to go to Rarotonga." Rita said so far she was sticking to it. "First thing in the morning I find something to read about and write in my journal."

Fiona Jordi

Fiona Jordi, Wanaka

Fiona, who was in Hawke's Bay visiting family and having an "amazing, lovely time, said her resolution was to "stick close to God in these troublesome times".

Melissa Hadfield

Melissa Hadfield, Napier

Melissa said she "sort of" made a resolution. "Mainly it's to not make goals. Every year I do this and end up not achieving it. This year my aim is to just do everything I do to the best of my ability and really apply myself."

Lydia Johnson

Lydia Johnson, Auckland

Lydia was having an "awesome time on holiday in Hawke's Bay visiting family".

Her resolution was to have a better morning routine: "More stretching, writing in my journal, praying and meditation time".

Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson, Auckland

"My resolution is to play more sport and improve my golf game."