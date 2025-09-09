Hawke’s Bay’s new $23 million museum storage and research centre completed

The building has two distinct parts and functions.

On the west side, there is a light-filled, two-storey space for offices, education and research by appointment.

On the east side, there is a climate and light-controlled storage building designed to care for the Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust collection. That includes a specialist shelving system set on rails.

Construction of the project has been ongoing over the past two years. Pictured is work in 2024. Photo / Warren Buckland

The entire collection is valued at about $43 million and comprises more than 90,000 items – some more than 500 years old.

It is one of New Zealand’s most significant regional collections, and the largest outside the four main metropolitan centres, according to the partner councils involved in the project.

Only a fraction of the collection is on display at the MTG in Napier at any given time, which remains the main location for viewing the region’s treasures and is “the public face” of the collection.

The new facility in Hastings will provide long-term storage (and access by appointment) for the rest.

The collection was previously kept across multiple facilities.

The new building is also safely outside a tsunami zone, which was a consideration in the project.

Public tours and an open day will be held for the new facility in future, when the centre officially opens.

Relocation of the region’s collection to its new home is expected to take about six months.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the new facility had been years in the making.

“This is more than just a building – it’s an intergenerational investment in preserving our region’s history, culture and stories.

“There has been a lot of care, attention and planning put into creating a place that is both functional and reflects the significance of the valuable collection it will contain.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said it was the result of a strong relationship and work between the two councils, mana whenua, funders, kaitiaki and the community.

Master carver Tūhoe Huata’s exterior elements are a stunning feature of the building.

The Hastings and Napier councils bought the site for the project back in 2020, and construction got under way in 2023.

The regional collection includes thousands of taonga Māori of deep cultural significance, such as textiles, kākahu, kete, and a rare kahu kurī.

The collection also includes plenty of artworks, artefacts, textiles, archives and documents, rare books, photographs, and pottery and glass.

The Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust protects and manages the collection.

The trust is controlled and receives funding from the Napier and Hastings councils.

Wairoa District Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council have their own museums.