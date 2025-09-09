Hawke’s Bay’s new $23 million museum storage and research centre completed

Construction has now been completed for the Hawke's Bay Museum Research and Archives Centre. Photo / HDC
A $23 million museum storage and research centre has been completed in Hastings to safely house the region’s treasures, with a celebration held for the handing over of the keys.
The eye-catching building in Hastings CBD - close to the redeveloped Municipal Theatre and Opera House- will house tens of thousands of artefacts, artworks and taonga and complement Napier’s museum, the MTG Hawke’s Bay.
On Monday, in a milestone for the project, the Hawke’s Bay Museum Research and Archive Centre was officially passed from the construction team to the operations team.
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said the final cost of the project was still being finalised, but “will be within the planned budget of almost $23m” excluding the property purchase.