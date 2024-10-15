Hawke’s Bay’s main museum collection skyrockets in value to $43m

According to the trust’s annual report, the value of all the items has been revalued at $43.3m as of the end of June 2024.

That is a big jump from $31m a year prior – an increase of over $12m.

Artworks saw the biggest rise in value and the trust’s fine art collection is now worth $17.7m – up from $11.5m a year ago.

Churches, Hawke's Bay by famous artist Rita Angus is part of the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust collection. Photo / MTG

Napier City Council arts, culture and heritage manager Elizabeth Caldwell said a new valuer had undertaken the latest valuation.

“They have a particular specialism in taonga and fine arts and have now valued those treasures in the collection with greater accuracy,” she said.

“There are some other works and pieces that have also had their valuations adjusted.”

She did not say exactly which items had seen the largest value increases.

She said insurance costs would increase with the higher values but that was not dissimilar to other groups and companies dealing with increased insurance costs.

The trust’s annual report stated the collection was one of the best in the country.

“The [trust] holds one of the most significant regional collections in New Zealand, collected over 150 years,” the report read.

“The collection comprises a wide range of treasures documenting the unique culture and heritage of the Hawke’s Bay region.”

The $22m Regional Museum Research and Archives Centre is being built at 307 Queen St East in Hastings (a former Briscoes site).

“[It] is currently on budget and scheduled for handover in July 2025 at which point the work of moving the collection will begin,” the annual report read.

From this month, all collection inquiries and image orders of the collection will stop until the handover is complete, estimated to be at the end of 2025.

Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay have their own museums and collections.

Value of the collection:

Art: $17,743,000

Taonga Māori (owned and custodial): $15,682,000

Archives: $817,000

Textiles: $830,000

Social history items: $2,112,000

Pottery, porcelain, glass, silver: $612,000

Decorative arts: $1,321,000

Furniture collection: $280,000

Loan collection: $830,000

Natural history: $385,000

Photography: $539,000

Rare books: $539,000

Ethnology items: $1,450,000

Pacific and world items: $1,288,000

Faraday Museum collection: $602,000

Total value: $43,326,000

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.