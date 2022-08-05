The freshly redeveloped Municipal Building in Hastings. Photo / Richard Brimer

It is a nod to the old but set up for the future.

The sprawling Municipal Building in Hastings is officially being reopened this weekend with a raft of free events being staged to celebrate the occasion.

It marks the end of an eight-year project worth about $23 million to earthquake strengthen and upgrade the historic building, which boasts everything from a ballroom to function areas to new eateries and shops.

In 2014, the Municipal Building and the neighbouring Opera House were closed after they were found to be earthquake prone.

The Hastings District Council has since completed a $40m project to restore both buildings on the wider precinct known as Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Craft and Social owner Damon McGinniss inside the cosy new eatery and bar at the Municipal Building. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Opera House was reopened in 2020 just prior to Covid hitting and the Municipal Building has now been completed, with most of the eateries and shops on the ground floor operating since July.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, there will be performances, history talks and other activities at the Municipal Building to celebrate the grand opening.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the redeveloped building held a special place in the community.

"From dancing on the sprung dance floor in the Assembly Room to concerts, debutante balls, school formals and private occasions, this building holds many memories and this weekend will mark the start of new memories being made."

Anyone is welcome to come along and see inside the building on Heretaunga St East this weekend.

The historic building is finally being reopened. Photo / Warren Buckland

Streetscape enhancements have also been included outside the building.

On the ground floor, Craft and Social, Ākina Art Gallery, the Long Island Delicatessen, and the new i-SITE have all opened and it is expected that Cellar 495 will be ready for opening by the end of August.

Municipal Building grand opening (all events free)

Saturday

Pōhiri, 10am

Community Open Day, 12pm-2.30pm

Kids Dance, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Last Dance, First Dance, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Sunday

Community Open Day, 10am-3pm

History talk with Michael Fowler, 11am