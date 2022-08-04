Teams have fun at the GO-4-12 Youth Adventure Race.

The TrackMe.Life GO-4-12 is in its 16th Year and teams from the four corners of New Zealand will be heading to the Guthrie Smith Education Centre in Tutira to take part. With three events, a Three Hour a Six Hour and the original Twelve-Hour event there is something for everyone, says event director David Tait.

"All three events are held in Hawke's Bay and teams will be treated to some of the most stunning terrain in New Zealand."

The 3 Hour Explorer designed for Years 7-10 is for a team of two, single or mixed gender and is a fun introduction to adventure racing with lots of different activities, although no biking. The next step up from this is the 6 Hour Adventure, which is designed for Years 9 and above and includes teams of four, single or mixed gender.

"This event is also fun, with lots of different activities including biking, navigation and kayaking," David says.

The main event is the original GO-4-12 Challenge which is also the official New Zealand Champs (NZSSARC). This 12-hour event is for Years 10 and above and for teams of four, single or mixed gender.

"This one is authentic adventure racing with core disciplines - mountain biking, walking/running, rope skills and navigation."

David says the vision of the GO-4-12 Youth Adventure Race is to challenge and grow young people through a quality adventure race, that will inspire trust, teamwork and self-belief in an environment that embodies and promotes holistic growth and healthy competition.

"The 12-hour event is designed to challenge competitors' perseverance, teamwork and to stretch them both mentally and physically."

All three events will be held on the weekend starting Friday, September 16 — the 3-hour takes place on Saturday, the 6-hour on Friday and Saturday and the12-hour event runs across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. David says all teams in the 12 and 6-Hour events must be capable, confident and equipped at being away from any support crew for extended periods.

"Teams will navigate their way on foot, by bike and by kayak around a mystery course. During the day teams will face mystery challenges that have in the past included drafting sheep, painting plates, carrying eggs, putting up tents, throwing throw bags, tying ropes, solving puzzles, caving, first aid tasks, stretcher carries, fire lighting, high ropes and more."

Many schools have participated in the event since it began in 2006. David says the event wouldn't happen without the dedication of staff and volunteers, with a lot of pressure on sponsors in the last few years.

"But the event still has some great sponsors that help make the event what it is. Two of this year's are Garmin and TrackMe who have made it possible for the GO-4-12 to give away an inReach Mini 2 device. The lucky school will win a Garmin inReach Mini 2 with a one-year TrackMe NZ EOTC Data Plan worth a combined value of over $1000."

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is Rugged and compact satellite communicator and is the same unit that teams will carry during the event to allow team support crews and race management to know where the teams are and that they are ok, David says.

"The public will also be able to follow the event as they make their way around the map. After the event people interested in seeing what the GO-4-12 is about will be able to watch the programme that is being filmed for Māori TV."

• This year's event is being made possible with the support of the Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Department of Conservation, Pamu Farms and the Hapū of Maungaharuru – Tangitū. For more information on this event and to see last years event video visit go412.co.nz