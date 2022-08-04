The council's public transport services include the goBay bus networks. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is proposing more connected and frequent bus services to provide a genuine alternative to taking the car.

The council's Draft Regional Public Transport Plan consultation runs until Wednesday, August 31.

Regional council regulation & policy group manager Katrina Brunton says the plan sets the framework for how HBRC delivers public transport services across the region over the next 10 years.

"The reality is the current bus service is inconvenient and not useful for most people. Our vision is to provide a network that meets the needs of more people to make many types of trips, without the need to use a car."

Proposed changes include:

● Bus routes that run the same way in both directions (rather than the present one-way loops)

● More connections between routes

● Increasing frequency of bus services

● More buses running beyond 6pm each day

● Ensuring buses run on time

● New peak express service from Central Hawke's Bay into Hastings

● Supporting services for Wairoa

"The future bus network could mean a more frequent, reliable and connected network that gives you more freedom to travel when you want and to get around quicker.

"We welcome your feedback. Whether you're a current bus user or not, we really want to hear what you think of the proposed plan but most importantly, what you think we've missed so that we can include these considerations in our decision-making," Katrina says.

The council's public transport services include the goBay bus networks, MyWay and the regional Total Mobility scheme, which provides subsidised transport for those who can't use buses due to disabilities or infirmities.

Submissions close at 8pm on Wednesday, August 31. To read the document and have your say, head to hbrc.govt.nz, search #consultation.