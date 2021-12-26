Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay's Nannies against Covid out to boost Māori vaccination rates

4 minutes to read
Nannies against P are uniting once again to address low Covid vaccination rates among Māori. Photo / Supplied

By Sahiban Hyde

The group of nannies who became a household name in Hawke's Bay for launching the Nannies against P campaign in 2017, have now banded together to launch Nannies against Covid.

With an aim to increase

