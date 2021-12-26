Hawke's Bay's Nannies against Covid out to boost Māori vaccination rates

Nannies against P are uniting once again to address low Covid vaccination rates among Māori. Photo / Supplied

Nannies against P are uniting once again to address low Covid vaccination rates among Māori. Photo / Supplied

The group of nannies who became a household name in Hawke's Bay for launching the Nannies against P campaign in 2017, have now banded together to launch Nannies against Covid.

With an aim to increase Māori vaccination rates, the elders said they were sparked into action by recent stats that showed 86 per cent of Hawke's Bay's eligible Māori population had received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, compared with 124 per cent of Pasifika population who had received at least one dose.

The Pasifika numbers have exceeded 100 per cent because they include residents and RSE workers.

The group of about 20 nannies from Heretaunga Marae met recently to launch the campaign at Matahiwi Marae to boost rates among their whānau, hapū and iwi.

Their methamphetamine awareness campaign four years ago raised awareness of the drug's harm on whānau after having seen first hand its devastating effects.

The kaupapa of supporting whānau remains the same.

Local Hastings district councillor and Health Hawke's Bay director Bayden Barber said he was a keen supporter of the nannies' work over the years.

"The nannies do a great job of just telling it how it is. Mum [Tiakitai Hart] is the pou in our whānau so when she says something, we all take notice."

He said he believed the campaign would make a difference to the vaccination rates among Māori and said the aim was to reach 90 per cent Māori vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of January.

"These are our own nannies, not a faceless organisation, talking to their own mokopuna.

"It's about promoting wellness for our people, and we think it's going to work."

Ngā Kairauhii Trust is the marae collective behind the nannies' work.

Nannies against Covid want the best for their mokopuna, and that includes getting them vaccinated against Covid. Photo / Supplied

The trust is made up of representatives from six marae - Mihiroa, Matahiwi, Omahu, Te Awhina, Runanga and Waimārama - and is focused on supporting whānau wellbeing from a marae/tikanga Māori lens.

The trust has been operating since the mid-90s with all the trustees over the years being nannies.

Waimārama Marae representative Marama Tiakitai Hart said nannies, including herself, were concerned about their grandchildren and the community.

"We feel there is a genuine fear, mistrust out there about the vaccine, and they need to be really convinced it's for their benefit," she said.

"We know families are experiencing divisions because of the vaccine. We, as nannies, have also been told 'don't tell us what's good for us'.

"We want what's best for our mokopuna, so living long, healthy lives is paramount."

She has 16 grandchildren, 10 of whom are eligible for the vaccine. She encouraged the 10 to get their vaccine.

"I got online, addressed my grandchildren, told them to show me proof of being double vaccinated and said if they did, I'll be very proud of them and they would get $50. They did."

Ngā Kairauhii Trust chairwoman and Mihiroa marae representative Areta Te Huia said they wanted to keep themselves and their mokopuna safe.

Matahiwi Marae's Lovey Edwards said her getting vaccinated had a direct influence on two of her mokopuna getting vaccinated as well.

"We can be the example."

Matahiwi Marae chairwoman Darlene Carol took her 93-year-old mother to get vaccinated.

"I had no intention of getting it myself, however, I thought if my mother is willing to do it, I should be too."

Beverly Te Huia from Choices and Dale Moffat from Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga along with their staff were in attendance at the meeting this week.

Both organisations have been actively supporting marae during the Covid outbreaks.

Te Huia said an outbreak in any of the marae communities would be "devastating" and they appreciated the leadership the nannies were showing.

"We fully support the kaupapa."

Each of the marae will be looking to run marae-based activities that support whānau wellbeing over the next few months.