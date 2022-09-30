Hawke's Bay's finals hopes alive with win against Tasman

Hawke's Bay celebrate after a try in wet conditions at McLean Park. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies gave themselves every chance of a NPC quarterfinal berth with their 25-17 win over Tasman Mako at McLean Park on Friday night.

The bonus point victory puts Hawke's Bay into fourth place in the Odds pool and means Otago must get their own bonus point win over Canterbury on Saturday to overtake them.

Ironically either Otago or the Magpies will face an away quarterfinal against Canterbury, who sewed up the top seed in the Evens pool before Round 10 even began.

Hawke's Bay had the first opportunity to attack when Tasman failed to secure the kickoff in the heavy rain.

They kicked for touch after a penalty and hooker Tyrone Thompson rode the rolling maul home for a third minute try.

The treacherous conditions played their part again when a Mako kick in behind just evaded their centre Levi Aumua, preventing a certain try.

Tasman fullback Taine Robinson opened his team's scoring with a ninth minute penalty goal.

Penalties against Hawke's Bay had the Mako on top but the Magpies defence at set pieces and in general play kept them in the game.

Robinson had the chance to put Tasman in front but missed his 25th minute penalty kick.

Hawke's Bay looked good when they finally got ball in hand and they got their second try in the 29th minute when Danny Toala found Neria Foma'i in space with a cross kick.

Tasman replied in similarly spectacular fashion with good work from Aumua and Macca Springer ending in a Noah Hotham try a few minutes later.

That levelled the scores - Lincoln McClutchie had missed both sideline conversions in his 50th game for the Magpies.

Hawke's Bay leaped ahead right on halftime with a Marino Mikaele-Tu'u try one phase after an attacking scrum five metres out.

A brilliant linebreak from Devan Flanders set Foma'i up for the Magpies' crucial bonus point try seven minutes after halftime.

Outstanding centre Levi Aumua was denied another try, this time by the TMO for a knock on in buildup.

Tasman first five eighths Willy Havili missed a regulation penalty goal attempt that would have cut Hawke's Bay's lead to nine with 23 minutes to play.

The Mako were laying siege to the Magpies' line but the defence held fast, eventually holding All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku up in goal.

Phase after phase was repelled before Kianu Kereru-Symes won a penalty for holding on, releasing the pressure with 14 minutes remaining.

He and the other forwards won a scrum penalty against Tasman's feed, allowing Lincoln McClutchie to extend the lead beyond two tries.

Mako winger Sevu Reece sparked a 100 metre break ending in a try to Viliami Na'apa with two minutes to play.

But it was too little too late for Tasman as Hawke's Bay avenged their 2021 semifinal loss to the Mako at the same venue.

Hawke's Bay 25 (Thompson, Foma'i 2, Mikaele-Tu'u tries; McClutchie 1/4 cons, 1/1 pen)

Tasman 17 (Hotham, Na'apa tries; Robinson 1/2 pen; 1/1 con, Havili 0/1 pen, 1/1 con)

HT: 17-10