Hawke’s Bay’s beach fires set to blaze again for Matariki despite winter fire ban

“We know there are cultural practices and beliefs that place importance on open burning and bringing community and whānau together.

“We want to work with those groups who wish to have open fires during the winter burn season to celebrate those practices and beliefs,” the spokesperson says.

“While we did not see a significant impact from the one-day Matariki fires last year, this was likely because there was a strong offshore wind. The impacts of the burning will always depend on weather conditions.

“We also encourage anyone considering a beach fire to be aware of native wildlife in the area.”

Named after the Māori goddess of fire, Mahuika, the first edition was held in 2023, just 12 days after it was announced by Ngāti Kahungunu.

Despite the short notice, over 25,000 people turned up and lit fires across 200km of coastline from Cape Kidnappers to Māhia.

According to Neill Gordon, co-organiser of the event, there were good quantities of driftwood at some beaches this year, including Westshore.

But there was very little driftwood on Marine Pde beach, he said.

“Suss out your spot beforehand to make sure there’s some wood there,” Gordon says.

“Just use what nature provides, don’t take material to the beach to burn. And put your fire out before you go with water, don’t cover it.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it wanted people to check conditions and fire permissions before lighting anything.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand strongly encourages people to enjoy Matariki Mahuika Ahi safely this weekend, by attending community events such as those led by Ngāti Kahungunu,” Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says.

“People lighting their own beach fires this weekend should go to checkitsalright.nz to see if an outdoor fire is allowed at that location. You may need a permit from Fire and Emergency, which you can also apply for on the website.”

Firefighters recommended picking a site at least 20 metres from buildings or fences, 500m from forest or scrub, and 15m from other fires, Varcoe said.

Fires should use dry, untreated wood and be no taller than 2m, no wider than 3m. No rubbish or plastics should be burned.

“It’s really important you are prepared to put the fire out quickly by keeping a bucket of water, shovel, hose, or fire extinguisher nearby,” Varcoe says.

People can check if their property is in an airshed by visiting hbrc.govt.nz and searching “#burning”.