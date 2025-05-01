Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay enforces winter burn ban: ‘We breathe what you burn’

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Outdoor burning is banned in Napier and Hastings airsheds until August 31. Photo / Paul Taylor

With outdoor burning now banned in Napier and Hastings airsheds, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging residents to follow the rules to help protect air quality during the colder months.

From May 1 to August 31, all properties in the urban areas are under fire restrictions.

The regional council says this is a critical time when smoke tends to hang low, posing health risks to the community.

“We all share the air around us, and to put it simply, we breathe what you burn,” the council’s group manager for policy and regulation, Katrina Brunton, said.

“Smoke from backyard fires may not seem like a big deal, but it builds up across our region on cold, still days and lingers in our neighbourhoods.”

While outdoor burning is banned in the urban airsheds, barbecues and hāngī fires are still permitted.

Outdoor fires are also allowed in rural areas outside the airshed as long as specific rules are followed, such as only burning untreated wood, paper, cardboard or vegetation, and ensuring the fire isn’t impacting neighbouring properties.

“These rules help protect our whānau, especially tamariki, from the harmful effects of smoke during the colder months,” Brunton said.

The regional council urged residents to check with Fire and Emergency New Zealand before lighting any fires and to contact their city or district councils for bylaw rules related to open-air fires.

Anyone witnessing nuisance or illegal burning can report it to the council’s Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

