Outdoor burning is banned in Napier and Hastings airsheds until August 31. Photo / Paul Taylor

Outdoor burning is banned in Napier and Hastings airsheds until August 31. Photo / Paul Taylor

With outdoor burning now banned in Napier and Hastings airsheds, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging residents to follow the rules to help protect air quality during the colder months.

From May 1 to August 31, all properties in the urban areas are under fire restrictions.

The regional council says this is a critical time when smoke tends to hang low, posing health risks to the community.

“We all share the air around us, and to put it simply, we breathe what you burn,” the council’s group manager for policy and regulation, Katrina Brunton, said.

“Smoke from backyard fires may not seem like a big deal, but it builds up across our region on cold, still days and lingers in our neighbourhoods.”