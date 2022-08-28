Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay's average wait for knee surgery is 206 days: 'I feel entirely let down'

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
After his accident 17 months ago, Ōtāne local Robbie McKee has gone through two deferrals for his reconstructive knee surgery since February. Photo / Warren Buckland

After his accident 17 months ago, Ōtāne local Robbie McKee has gone through two deferrals for his reconstructive knee surgery since February. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ōtāne's Robbie McKee was newly retired, and looking forward to enjoying it, when a driver crossed the centre line and hit him head-on.

About 17 months on from the incident, a knee destroyed by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.