Hawke's Bay: Your guide to swimming danger when goods days turn bad

Pacific Beach can be dangerous on a rough day. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's summer - and nothing says summer as much as a day out on the beach.

But while Hawke's Bay beaches are relatively safe to swim in on a "good day", on a bad one they can be "dangerous", or even deadly.

On Friday, December 10, five-year-old Te Karauna Waihirere Manawa Tua Tahi o Te Ora Tamaiti Te Rangi Issac Jerricoh Warren-Whakamoe died after getting into difficulty at Pacific Beach, despite the efforts of four police officers and a member of the public who went into the water.

Overall, in Hawke's Bay over the period of July 2020 to June 2021, there have been 15 rescues. There have been 20 drownings between 2011 and 2021.

A rescue is where a person required immediate help to return to shore, or place of safety, and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning.

Over the same period, 42 people required assistance.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Hawke's Bay Area Supervisor John Callinicos, 23, said any of the five beaches - Ocean, Waimarama, Waipatiki, Westshore and Pacific - came with major risks.

"The general advice around all the beaches is that if conditions look rough, it is better to not head out."

Pacific Beach claimed the life of a five year-old last Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

However, if he had to pick a beach that was "riskier" than the others, he said it would be Pacific.

"Pacific can be dangerous for people who are not competent swimmers. It has a steep gradient, a sharp drop-off, and dumping waves which can rear up suddenly and break with great downward force. They can knock you off your feet and pull you out.

"There is also an undertow which can suck you out, and you can't touch the ground."

He said all 'rips' were a major risk at all five beaches, but they were most prevalent at Waipatiki.

"It's growing in popularity, and people need to be cautious in rough weather."

Waimarama Beach will be patrolled next week onwards until the end of January. Photo / Warren Buckland

A rip is identified by calm stretches of water between waves, fewer breaking waves, a smoother surface with much smaller waves with waves breaking either side, discoloured or murky brown water caused by sand stirred up off the bottom, debris floating out to sea

and a rippled look, when the water around is generally calm.

"If there are no lifeguards there, don't swim there."

He said from December 20 onwards all five beaches would be patrolled until the end of January.

"All beaches will be patrolled by lifeguards because of the school holidays and the region opening to other regions."

Ocean and Waimarama will be patrolled by four lifeguards on weekdays, and four to 10 lifeguards over the weekend.

Waipatiki will be patrolled by three lifeguards while Westshore will be patrolled by three lifeguards on weekdays and three to 10 on the weekends.

Rips are most prevalent at Waipatiki Beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said Westshore was the "most safe" beach.

Area co-ordinator for Surf Lifesaving Search and Rescue squad Jess Bennett said she's been lifesaving for nearly 30 years.

She said she'd been called out by police a few times a year, to aid people in distress.

"Beaches can be very unpredictable, and people need to know that when police are called they can ask for us to be deployed.

"We have all the equipment and we can get there in a hurry."

Beach Safety Messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm's reach.

Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone.

Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip.

Be smart around rocks: When fishing, never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket.

If in doubt, stay out!

If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the police.

Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays.