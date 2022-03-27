Grey sky over Hawke's Bay remains, but although some more rain is forecast, the weather is likely to be much calmer than last week's. Photo / Warren Buckland

Metservice predicts some higher rainfall is coming overnight Monday and Tuesday morning to the northern parts of Hawke's Bay.

Peak rates during the day are expected to be 5mm to 100mm per hour, but they could increase to 10mm to 15mm per hour for some time during that night-time period.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Wairoa district and Gisborne until 6pm Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi currently has work in progress for flood damage repairs along State Highways 2, 5 and 38 and estimates travel time will be affected by five to 10 minutes in most cases.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council announced in a Facebook update a boil water notice is still in place for Waipukurau.

The potable water tanker in Russell Park next to the Scout Hall in Waipukurau is still available from 7am to 8pm.

The post said Herrick St Ongaonga (Taylors Slab) and Hiranui Rd also remain closed.

Meanwhile, bolstered by the rain of the last week, rainfall for much of Hawke's Bay is already well over March averages and those for the year to date.

Mahia's 285.8mm this month to Sunday night was heading for three times its March average of 110.9mm, Napier Airport's 171.8mm compared with the March average of 63.2mm, Hastings had had 152.6mm, just over double the March average of 75mm, and on the Takapau Plains there had been 209.6mm, which compares with a March average of 87mm.

Mahia's 558.6mm this year compared with an average January-March rainfall of 248mm, Napier Airport's 442.2mm was well up on the average for the first quarter of 190mm, Hastings had had 318.6mm this year, compared with the quarterly average of 177mm and there had been 447.4mm on the Takapau Plains, where the January-March average is 192mm.