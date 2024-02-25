Hawke's Bay looks like it might escape the weather wrath that made itself known across the ditch. Photo / Connull Lang

Hawke's Bay looks like it might escape the weather wrath that made itself known across the ditch. Photo / Connull Lang

While Sydney experienced a Cruel Summer as thunder and rain threatened to disrupt pop star Taylor Swift’s show on Friday, it looks like most of Hawke’s Bay will be able to Shake It Off this week when the weather comes our way.

The impending rainband from Australia will sweep across the Tasman over the next few days, with cloud cover causing humidity and isolated showers in Hawke’s Bay.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said because of Hawke’s Bay’s coastal location, it’s unlikely anywhere besides the mountain ranges and parts of Wairoa will see more extensive showers during the week, and most places will stay dry.

“The rain has been coming out of much higher cloud. The wind flow is coming from the northwest, so it has to pass over the mountains before it can reach Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s not going to be ‘wet’ by any measure of the word, but you could see a shower here and there. Localised showers could drift away from the ranges.”

When reflecting on the temperatures, Corrigan said it was also “unusual” that even in summer, nighttime temperatures had rarely dropped below 20C.

Temperatures during the day over the weekend stayed in the high 20s, and Hastings hit 30C on Saturday.

“It’s definitely been hotter and more humid than usual. I can imagine many people have been tossing off the blankets,” Corrigan said.

Temperatures are set to return to the mid to low 20s this week. As of Sunday, there were no weather warnings in place for Hawke’s Bay.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.