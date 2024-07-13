Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay weather: Rain set to continue on and off this week

Mitchell Hageman
By
2 mins to read
A period of "unsettled" weather will hit Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Connull Lang

Periods of “unsettled” weather and spells of showers are set to continue in Hawke’s Bay this week as various systems and fronts descend on the region.

As of today, no watches or warnings were in place. However, a high-pressure system to the country’s southeast has been a dominant force, significantly influencing the weather and driving showery easterlies across the East Coast over the weekend.

“Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have really been getting the short end of the stick,” MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

Over the next few days, weather patterns would shift with rain sticking around and some short periods of clear skies.

“We unfortunately have a different type of rain coming for the country, with a frontal system through the northwest over the Tasman Sea arriving over Northland and spreading over the North Island,” Wotherspoon said.

“You’ll be seeing some more rain on Monday night and then clearing out on Tuesday, the first dry spell you would have seen for a while, but unfortunately, that won’t last long because we have some quite unsettled weather this week.“

More rain would appear on Wednesday and continue a “repeating trend” of on-and-off weather.

“There should be some good fine spells between those rain spells,” Wotherspoon said.

Temperatures were set to stay “fairly average” for this time of year, with 13 to 14C daytime temperatures and lows between 1-6C at night.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.

