Hawke’s Bay’s soaring overnight highs in April were record-breakers, but the cold of the winter ahead had begun to set in by the end of the month.

A meteorologist says the region experienced higher-than-average temperatures in April thanks to a scorching start to the month.

The warmest April minimum temperature in Napier ever recorded, 18.8C, was what the city sweltered through on April 12.

But Hastings’s overnight low of 1.9C on Sunday, April 28 was the coldest temperature recorded at the station this year so far.

A few cold nights were also felt in Napier last weekend, reaching 3-4C, enough for a touch of frost and fog.

MetService meteorologist John Law said while April ended on a cold note, the average temperatures seemed to have been higher overall.

“That’s thanks to those really warm nights we had in the first two weeks,” he said.

Law said cold nights would remain for the start of May because of clear skies and an absence of wind.

“We’re still going to have some cold nights, not to the same level. It’s going to be interesting over the next couple of days, back into southwesterlies,” he said.

He said Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday was “squeezed between two systems”, one out to the north and east, and one down towards the south, which meant the clear skies at night could make things a little bit cooler.

“Where the air comes from is a very key player. Over the last couple of nights, we have had clearer skies and lighter winds, which are the perfect conditions for temperatures to drop,” Law said.

“It’s definitely a reminder that May has started, and things are getting on that cooler side.”

Law said autumn fog and frost may also make another appearance in the coming days, depending on how dry the conditions are.

“That extra bit of moisture around is probably helping that fog form, but that should clear off over the next couple of nights.”

Advice from MetService was to continue to check the weather conditions as the week progresses and plan accordingly.

