Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay: Two left critically injured in three-car bridge crash, vehicle occupants flee scene

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Police were called to the bridge just before midnight on Saturday.

Police were called to the bridge just before midnight on Saturday.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway left two people in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Ngaruroro River bridge on State Highway 2 about 11.35pm on Saturday after a three-car crash.

Two people from one vehicle were critically injured, and the driver of another vehicle had serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene and had not yet been found.

“It is believed they were picked up by another vehicle beyond the crash scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and our inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesperson said police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information that might help.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, which may have captured a white Mazda 6 station wagon or a green Ford Falcon travelling south on the Expressway.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today