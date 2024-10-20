Police were called to the bridge just before midnight on Saturday.

Police were called to the bridge just before midnight on Saturday.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway left two people in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the Ngaruroro River bridge on State Highway 2 about 11.35pm on Saturday after a three-car crash.

Two people from one vehicle were critically injured, and the driver of another vehicle had serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene and had not yet been found.

“It is believed they were picked up by another vehicle beyond the crash scene.