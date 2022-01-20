Georgia and her new BFF at Hawkes Bay Farmyard Zoo. Photo / Gabrielle Couch

Just one week to go, and the competition to win the title of Hawke's Bay's best summer photo is really heating up.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with the "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with 'summer photo comp' in the subject line, a description and caption, and a contact number. We'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper. Entries close January 31. One entry per person.

Theo and Georgia having a spontaneous play in the waves at Ahuriri Beach. Photo / Laura Jones

Charlie Quinn took this shot at Mahia East Coast Rd on his way back to Napier after camping at Mahia.

Lisa Merwood took this shot at sunrise looking from Maraekakaho towards Te Mata Peak.