Festival-goers taking part in the 2024 Art Deco weekend can be reassured to learn that there is no rain to dampen the celebrations until late Sunday this weekend.

Festivities were cancelled in 2023 after Cyclone Gabrielle and were hindered by the Covid pandemic before that.

A Navy vessel off Marine Parade signals the start of Art Deco 2024. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fine weather is expected for the region from Thursday until Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach the 28C-29C mark.

So essential accessories of the Art Deco era, including sunglasses, wide-brim hats, and, parasols will be out in force.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said the public can thank a change in weather patterns which had seen a La Nina weather pattern dominate and give way to an El Nino weather pattern this year.

“We had three years of La Nina dominating the Pacific weather, this season being El Nino we generally see a more westerly flow, more sheltered, drier and hotter temperatures.”

He said the weather would bring comfortable temperatures overnight with a minimum of 14 to 15C.

“It will be very mild and nice overnight and then nice and warm in the afternoons and evenings.”

Sunday will have a risk of rain showers in the afternoon and evening but is expected to clear by late evening.

Slightly cooler temperatures are predicted for Napier and Wairoa to reach a high of 27C.

Loots recommended that for those out and about across the region and at Art Deco to make sure they are wearing sunscreen.

Art Deco to bring fashion fun to Hawke's Bay.

The Art Deco weekend will be jam-packed with events, activities and fashion everywhere from interpretive styles to 1930s originals, the festival consistently attracts a vibrant line up of fashion and creativity.

The series of fashion talks featuring insights from costumers, makers, and experts will offer an engaging exploration of fashion history and its relevance in contemporary times.

Those wishing to express Deco beachwear can during the opening night of the Before the Bikini exhibition at Creative Arts Napier, featuring an impressive collection of original vintage beachwear from the 20s and 30s.

Or those who want a more conservative look can attend the poolside soiree at Ocean Spa and lounge while enjoying the vintage swimsuit competition.

Those after more of an adventurous experience can have the opportunity to take to the skies in both a P51 Mustang World War II fighter and even a real 1930s-era de Havilland Tiger Moth.

