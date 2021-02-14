Hawke's Bay to get tail end of bad weather affecting North Island

The sunshine will be gone for the first half of the week as rain and southeasterlies impact the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay will get the tail end of severe weather affecting the northern part of the North Island with rain expected on Monday and Tuesday.

With heavy rain watches and warnings and strong wind watches currently in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Northland, the weather won't be as extreme in Hawke's Bay, but the region may see heavy rain on Tuesday.

MetService forecaster Fulong Lu said rain will develop on Monday afternoon, continuing into Tuesday when it could possibly become heavy.

The ranges and Wairoa will be most affected, he said.

Rain will continue into the early hours of Wednesday before easing to isolated showers in the afternoon.

It comes at a time when the region is becoming increasingly dry, with Napier receiving only a fifth of the average expected rainfall in January.

There will also be strong south-easterly winds on Tuesday.

In Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa, the southeasterlies on Tuesday are forecast to become strong in exposed places in the morning.

Temperatures throughout the region at this time are expected to be in the low 20s.

On Monday Napier, Hastings and Wairoa is predicted to be 23C and 24C in Waipukurau.

Tuesday will be 20C in Napier and Hastings, 19C in Wairoa and 18C in Waipukurau.

Lu said that later on Wednesday a ridge of high pressure over the South Island will spread over the North Island and push away the low pressure system causing rain.

The later part of the week is expected to be dry.

Thursday will start to become fine and southeasterlies will die out in the morning before a fine Friday and Saturday.