Hawke's Bay to be hit by cold blast

Belinda Evans walks Josie at Haumoana Beach on Sunday before the cold weather sets in early this week. Photo / Ian Cooper

A cold and windy start to the week is ahead for Hawke's Bay as an Antarctic blast hits New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said a "very cold" southerly outbreak due to a cold front dragging air from the Antarctic Ice Shelf across the Southern Ocean and over New Zealand will hit over the next couple of days.

After a hotter than usual Sunday and Monday, temperatures will drop.

On Sunday temperatures were five degrees above average for this time of year in Napier, reaching 20 Celsius, and six degrees above average in Hastings at 21C.

Monday too will be warmer at 19C in Napier, 18C in Hastings and Wairoa and 15C in Waipukurau.

Overnight temperatures will get down to around 4C in Napier and Hastings and 3C in Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Monday will start off fine, except for showers in the ranges, but get cloudy and showery throughout the region towards the evening.

A strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay south of Napier is in place starting 6pm today and lasting until 6pm Monday.

Strong or gale-force north-west winds, which could possibly be severe, gusting to about 100km/h in exposed places south of Napier are likely, Best said.

Tuesday will be cloudy and showers will develop from the morning, mainly about the coast.

Strong south-westerly winds, possibly gale force along the coast, are expected.

Temperatures also drop on this day, only reaching 11C in Napier, 10C in Hastings and Wairoa and 8C in Waipukurau.

Wednesday will be cloudy and there are coastal showers forecast but inland areas should dodge the rain, Best said.

Temperatures warm slightly to average for this time of year from Wednesday to Friday up to 13C in Napier, 12C in Hastings and Wairoa and about 10-11C in Waipukurau.

There will be strong south-westerly winds again, possibly gale force along the coast, but these will begin to ease everywhere later in the day.

Thursday will be cloudy and showery and winds will turn south-easterly and by Friday the showers will turn to rain.

Meanwhile a fire and emergency spokeswoman said they received a call shortly before 3.30pm on Sunday from a person in Dannevirke who was concerned high winds were lifting the roofing iron of their house. Crews removed one piece of roofing and secured the rest.