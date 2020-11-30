Hawke's Bay summer? First day of summer delivers heavy rain and winds

Heavy rain and high winds expected across the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

The first day of summer is set to deliver heavy rain and high winds across the region – with a heavy rain warning in place for parts of northern Hawke's Bay.

MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said winds have already reached 100km/hr at Cape Kidnappers.

"Cape Kidnappers has seen gusts of up to 100km/hr between 9am and 10am on Tuesday. While in Napier, these winds drop a little to 68km/hr," he said.

"It is going to feel pretty miserable out there for the people out and about in Hawke's Bay."

Ferris said the high winds, caused by a low pressure centre situated out to east of Hawke's Bay, are due to weaken by Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Wairoa, with 70mm to 90mm of rain expected to accumulate.

The warning began at 8am on Tuesday and is in place until 8pm.

Ferris said Wairoa is where the heaviest rain is expected to fall throughout Tuesday in Hawke's Bay.

"In the 12 hours from 11pm on Monday, there have been a few stations across Hawke's Bay that has seen around 20mm of rain – Wairoa being one of them," he said.

The heavy rain in the Wairoa area may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips also possible.

MetService also warned that driving conditions may be hazardous.

According to WeatherWatch, the gale force winds which were set to blast the Cook Strait on Tuesday morning are due to shift over to the eastern side of the North Island on Tuesday night.

"Gusts will be between 80 and 120km/h in the windiest areas on land and may go even higher in Cook Strait for a time," a WeatherWatch spokeswoman said.

"Winds will ease overnight and into Wednesday morning for the North Island with a much calmer Wednesday coming for many."